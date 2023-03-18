Tour groups can experience beauty of Sanming City

Shanghai and Sanming City, southeastern Fujian Province, have reached an agreement to organize weekend tour groups.

Sanming will also bring intangible cultural heritage performances and displays to Shanghai.

Shanghai has paired with Sanming for years to assist in its development in a national program.

An intangible cultural heritage tourist festival and a cultural bazaar is being held in Youxi County of Sanming through March 21.

It features the display of traditional techniques, and everything related to influential Chinese educator Sanming-born Zhu Xi (1130-1200), from his family rituals to family banquets.

On Zhuzi Ancient Street, various local snacks like meat pies and noodles made from sweet potato starch will be served.

Sanming with a forest coverage of 78.88 percent, thus earning the title of a "forest city," features more than 100 kinds of flowers such as cherry blossom, azalea, bauhinia, peach blossom and begonia. Most are now in bloom.

It boasts an array of attractions such as Dajin Lake Scenic Area, a 5A national tourist attraction, Yuhua Cave, Jiulong Pool, Qingfeng Valley, Zhaixia Grand Canyon and Shangqing Brook.

As part of the campaign unveiled on Thursday, tour groups comprising several hundred shutterbugs, gourmets, Cheongsam lovers and saxophone band players from Shanghai will tour Sanming over weekends, with diversified experiences centering on health, self-driving and leisure.

Foodies will visit Taining, Ninghua and Shaxian, known for it wontons filled with juicy meat, in spring, while Shanghainese cheongsam lovers will showcase the beauty of the traditional Chinese clothes in summer.

The city's intangible cultural heritage items like Ninghua wood movable-type printing and Taining palm fiber weaving are showcased in Shanghai over the weekend at the Oriental Pearl TV Tower.