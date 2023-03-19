Student expelled for photoshop porn slur

A student has been expelled from Soochow University after he posted maliciously photo-shopped photos of several women on porn websites.

The man, surnamed Zhao, will be put behind bars for 10 days for spreading pornographic content, according to one of the victims, a woman surnamed Zhang, reported Jimu News on Sunday.

Zhang filed a police report after she realized her photos had been edited and posted on porn websites in May 2022. A dozen such photos involving three women were found.

On the porn site, Zhao claimed he had sex with them and revealed some of their personal information.

Zhang contacted another victim and cross-examined their common friends. They found out those photos were originally posted by them on their WeChat Moments. She then made very subtle markings on her photos and continued to post them on WeChat Moments as baits.

After six months, Zhang narrowed down the suspect to Zhao, her high-school classmate.

In a confrontation in January this year, Zhao admitted to the disgusting crime without showing any remorse, according to Zhang.

“Other women who are experiencing sexual harassment or violence, don’t give up! I will stand with you forever,” Zhang wrote in a statement, adding that hopefully, the incident will make relevant departments understand the difficulties of women seeking justice.