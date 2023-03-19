﻿
News / Nation

Student expelled for photoshop porn slur

﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-19       0
A student has been expelled from Soochow University after he posted maliciously photo-shopped photos of several women on porn websites.
﻿ Wang Qingchu
Wang Qingchu
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-19       0

A student has been expelled from Soochow University after he posted maliciously photoshopped photos of several women on porn websites, the university said in a statement on Sunday.

The man, surnamed Zhao, will be put behind bars for 10 days for spreading pornographic content, according to one of the victims, a woman surnamed Zhang, reported Jimu News on Sunday.

Zhang filed a police report after she realized her photos had been edited and posted on porn websites in May 2022. A dozen such photos involving three women were found.

On the porn site, Zhao claimed he had sex with them and revealed some of their personal information.

Zhang contacted another victim and cross-examined their common friends. They found out those photos were originally posted by them on their WeChat Moments. She then made very subtle markings on her photos and continued to post them on WeChat Moments as baits.

After six months, Zhang narrowed down the suspect to Zhao, her high-school classmate.

In a confrontation in January this year, Zhao admitted to the disgusting crime without showing any remorse, according to Zhang.

“Other women who are experiencing sexual harassment or violence, don’t give up! I will stand with you forever,” Zhang wrote in a statement, adding that hopefully, the incident will make relevant departments understand the difficulties of women seeking justice.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Qingchu
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     