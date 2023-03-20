China's foreign ministry releases report on state of democracy in US in 2022

Based on facts, media comments and expert opinions, the report aims to present a real picture of American democracy over the past year.

China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday released a report on its website titled "The State of Democracy in the United States: 2022."

It reveals that American democracy was in chaos at home and that a trail of havoc and disasters were left behind as the United States peddled and imposed its democracy around the globe. It is hoped that the report will help remove the facade of American democracy for more people worldwide, the report says.

In addition to the preamble and conclusion, the report has two parts titled "American democracy in chronic ills" and "The United States' imposition of 'democracy' has caused chaos around the world."

In 2022, the vicious cycle of democratic pretensions, dysfunctional politics and a divided society continued in the United States, the report says, adding that problems such as money politics, identity politics, social rifts, and the gulf between the rich and the poor worsened.

The maladies afflicting American democracy deeply infected the cells of US politics and society, and further revealed US governance failure and institutional defects, it says.

However, the United States refuses to acknowledge the many problems and institutional crises confronting its democracy at home and stubbornly claims to be the template and beacon of democracy for the world. Such imperiousness perpetuates the ills of its democracy and causes dire consequences for other countries, says the report.

Democracy is humanity's common value. However, there is no single model of political system that is applicable to all countries in the world, says the report. It goes on to say that it should be up to the people of a country to judge whether the country is democratic or not and how to better promote democracy in their country. The few self-righteous countries have no right to point fingers.

Those who have many flaws themselves have little credibility to lecture others, and attempts to undermine others for one's own profit and destabilize the world must be unanimously opposed, says the report, adding that black-and-white division of countries as democratic or authoritarian is both anachronistic and arbitrary.

What our world needs today is not to stoke division in the name of democracy and pursue de facto supremacy-oriented unilateralism, but to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and uphold true multilateralism on the basis of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter, according to the report.

It continues by saying that what our world needs today is not to interfere in other countries' internal affairs under the guise of democracy, but to advocate genuine democracy, reject pseudo-democracy and jointly promote greater democracy in international relations.

What our world needs today is not a "Summit for Democracy" that hypes up confrontation and contributes nothing to the collective response to global challenges, but a conference of solidarity that focuses on taking real actions to solve prominent global challenges, the report says.