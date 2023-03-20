9 Chinese nationals killed in Central African Republic

The attack by "armed men" happened at about 5am near Bambari, with "nine bodies and two wounded" counted, all Chinese workers at a site run by the Gold Coast Group.

Nine Chinese mine workers were killed in an attack in the Central African Republic, sparking a call on Monday from Chinese President Xi Jinping for the perpetrators to be "severely" punished.

The attack by "armed men" happened at about 5am near Bambari, said the central town's mayor Abel Matchipata.

Matchipata told AFP that "nine bodies and two wounded" had been counted, adding that the victims were , 25 kilometers from his town.

China's foreign ministry confirmed the toll, and Xi called on authorities in the Central African Republic to "severely punish" those behind the killings.

Xi had ordered "an all-out effort to treat the wounded, handle the aftermath in a timely manner, severely punish perpetrators in accordance with the law, and ensure the safety of Chinese citizens," an unnamed China foreign ministry spokesperson said in a statement.

Local authorities did not release further details of the attack, nor was there any claim of responsibility.

The victims' bodies were transferred to a hospital in the capital Bangui, where Chinese ambassador Li Qinfeng and CAR Foreign Minister Sylvie Baipo Temon attended, an AFP journalist said.