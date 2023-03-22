﻿
News / Nation

Camp and enjoy cherry blossoms at Yangtze River tourism festival in Shangyu

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Head to Shangyu in Zhejiang Province for the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Outdoor Leisure Tourism Festival and admire cherry blossom in full bloom and camping.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  15:13 UTC+8, 2023-03-22       0
Camp and enjoy cherry blossoms at Yangtze River tourism festival in Shangyu
Ti Gong

Cherry blossoms in full bloom in Shangyu.

The 2023 Yangtze River Delta Outdoor Leisure Tourism Festival has opened its doors in Shangyu in the neighboring Zhejiang Province, offering a variety of tourism options ranging from cherry scenery to a camping festival.

The festival will take place between March and November, according to the Shangyu District Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau.

A cherry blossom valley carnival has begun in Zhangcun Village, Zhangzhen Town, with cherry forests covering 600 mu of land (400,000 square meters) and creating a pink visual feast.

The event also includes cherry blossom animation works and various performances.

The Fuzhi Mountain scenic area is hosting a canola flower festival while the flower is in full bloom on terraces, creating a golden carpet.

Camp and enjoy cherry blossoms at Yangtze River tourism festival in Shangyu
Ti Gong

The Cao'e River Marathon Championship is set for March 26, with an international camping festival in May. In June and July, there will be waxberry and grape culture and tourism festivals, respectively.

A Yue Kiln celadon art festival, a music festival, and a graffiti festival are also on the schedule.

Shangyu is one of the birthplaces of the well-known Yue Kiln celadon art, which dates back to the Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25–220).

Located east of Shaoxing City, Shangyu is one of the stops on the ancient "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," where over 400 poets, including Li Bai (AD 701–762) and Du Fu (AD 712–770), wrote over 1,000 poems about the area's landscape.

It has a plethora of cultural and tourist attractions. The main tourist attractions are the Cao'e River, Fuzhi Mountain, Dongshan Lake, Er'du Waxberry Garden and the Chinese Filial Piety Park.

Camp and enjoy cherry blossoms at Yangtze River tourism festival in Shangyu
Ti Gong

Canola flower decked in a golden carpet.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
Yangtze River
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     