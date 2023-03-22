Camp and enjoy cherry blossoms at Yangtze River tourism festival in Shangyu

Head to Shangyu in Zhejiang Province for the 2023 Yangtze River Delta Outdoor Leisure Tourism Festival and admire cherry blossom in full bloom and camping.

Ti Gong

The 2023 Yangtze River Delta Outdoor Leisure Tourism Festival has opened its doors in Shangyu in the neighboring Zhejiang Province, offering a variety of tourism options ranging from cherry scenery to a camping festival.

The festival will take place between March and November, according to the Shangyu District Culture, Radio, Television and Tourism Bureau.

A cherry blossom valley carnival has begun in Zhangcun Village, Zhangzhen Town, with cherry forests covering 600 mu of land (400,000 square meters) and creating a pink visual feast.

The event also includes cherry blossom animation works and various performances.

The Fuzhi Mountain scenic area is hosting a canola flower festival while the flower is in full bloom on terraces, creating a golden carpet.

Ti Gong

The Cao'e River Marathon Championship is set for March 26, with an international camping festival in May. In June and July, there will be waxberry and grape culture and tourism festivals, respectively.

A Yue Kiln celadon art festival, a music festival, and a graffiti festival are also on the schedule.

Shangyu is one of the birthplaces of the well-known Yue Kiln celadon art, which dates back to the Eastern Han Dynasty (AD 25–220).

Located east of Shaoxing City, Shangyu is one of the stops on the ancient "Tang Poems Road of East Zhejiang," where over 400 poets, including Li Bai (AD 701–762) and Du Fu (AD 712–770), wrote over 1,000 poems about the area's landscape.

It has a plethora of cultural and tourist attractions. The main tourist attractions are the Cao'e River, Fuzhi Mountain, Dongshan Lake, Er'du Waxberry Garden and the Chinese Filial Piety Park.