Art Basel Hong Kong showcases artworks from 177 galleries

Art Basel Hong Hong opened here Thursday at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, showcasing artworks from 177 galleries around the globe.

Reuters

Reuters

Reuters

The 2023 edition of Art Basel in Hong Kong, which will end on March 25, is its largest show since 2019.

Encounters, a curated sector dedicated to large-scale works, returned to the show for the first time since 2019 with 14 expansive presentations.

Fine Art Asia, which is internationally renowned for presenting museum-quality fine art exhibited by world, also participated in the Hong Kong show and showcased a group exhibition entitled "Otherworldly".

"Conversations" were one of the highlighted activities at the show, offering a platform for dynamic dialogue among international artists, gallerists, curators, critics and collectors.

Art Basel was founded in 1970 in Basel, Switzerland, and came to Hong Kong in 2013.