Tourism ramps up with greater investment in neighboring city

Two hours from Shanghai, the Yangxian Ecotourism Resort offers a rustic escape from city life. With increased investment, the entire area is seeing a growing tourism industry.

Lu Wenshan, a retired lawyer in Shanghai, is a representative of investor-turned-residents at the Yangxian Ecotourism Resort, located in Yixing City of Zhejiang Province.

Lu used to work for the Shanghai Futures Exchange, and now he's made Yangxian his home, and one of his biggest investments for the future.

"Yangxian is a natural choice for me as it has potential to grow beyond a mere tourist resort. It will become a popular place for people to spend their leisure time – for good air, good scenery, good food and good lifestyle," Lu said on Friday in Shanghai, at a conference to promote investment and tourism in Yangxian.

Within a two-hour drive from Shanghai, Yangxian is known for tea, pottery, bamboo groves, lakes and caves. It now has over 450 hotels and specialty minsu (Chinese version of B&B).

"We hope to ride on the opportunity of more integration of the Yangtze River Delta region, and attract more people from Shanghai to Yangxian, and stay here for a longer time," said Ren Fei, chief of the Yangxian Ecotourism Resort.

Yangxian has attracted many investors from Shanghai, with various projects ranging from luxury hotels, amusement parks, to the attraction of premium restaurants and entertainment service providers.

At the conference, cooperation agreements were signed between businesses, including Ctrip, Bilibili and Shanghai MICE Consultant Committee, and Yangxian to promote tourism at the resort.

This year, the resort will present holiday activities with three themes, namely, tea-tasting, family with kids and family with pets, to attract people with different expectations for a break from busy city life.