Pasolini film screening kicks off in east China

Xinhua
  21:50 UTC+8, 2023-03-25
A screening event featuring works by renowned Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini opened Friday in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.
Xinhua
  0

A screening event featuring works by renowned Italian filmmaker Pier Paolo Pasolini opened Friday in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The event will last until Sunday and screen seven of Pasolini's films shot in the 1960s, including Accattone, The Gospel According to St. Matthew, Mamma Roma, and Oedipus Rex.

A themed exhibition, an Italian-style coffee market, and other activities will also be held over the weekend to immerse the visitors in Italian arts and cultures.

The event is supported by the Jiangnan Branch of the China Film Archive (CFA) and the Italian Embassy in China. It is also the first event since the launch of the CFA Jiangnan Branch earlier this month.

Located in Suzhou, the new CFA branch will focus on developing cultural products, cultivating talent, and organizing art film screenings in the future.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
