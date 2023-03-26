﻿
News / Nation

China, Honduras establish diplomatic relations

China and Honduras established diplomatic relations on Sunday.
China and Honduras signed a joint communique in Beijing on Sunday on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

The communique was signed by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina after they held talks.

According to the communique, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras, in keeping with the interests and desires of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of this communique.

The two governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence, the communique said.

The government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes that there is only one China in the world, the government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory, the communique added.

The government of the Republic of Honduras shall sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan. The government of the People's Republic of China appreciates this position of the government of the Republic of Honduras, the communique said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
