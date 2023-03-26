﻿
News / Nation

Culture and scenery of Wujiang District on display

Wujiang District in Suzhou has released its spring time activities which range from flower appreciation to a silk culture festival.
Culture and scenery of Wujiang District on display

Scenic landscapes.

Wujiang District in Suzhou has released its spring time activities which range from flower appreciation to a silk culture festival.

It aims to lure local travelers and beef up integration of the delta region.

Jiangsu Province is part of the Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone.

Among these, Beilian Village of Tongli Town, is exactly the place to appreciate the golden carpet of canola flowers, as the festival kicked off over the weekend, together with folk culture and band performances, as well as a flower bazaar.

The festival will run through April 16.

The Lili Pear Blossom Festival has started at Lili Ancient Town, featuring music, film, frisbee and yoga activities.

The 2023 Wujiang Silk Culture and Tourism Festival will take place in April and May, taking tourists to explore the ancient silk culture and technique of China, while the Wangong Dyke Music Season will run through May 31. The dyke is located in east Taihu Lake.

A golden carpet in Tongli.

The 2023 Wujiang spring travel season was launched in Shanghai on Friday with the Wujiang District Culture, Sports, Radio and Television, and Tourism Bureau delivering an invitation to Shanghai residents.

A bazaar featuring booths of delicacies and intangible cultural heritage souvenirs from Wujiang was held in Xuhui District.

The Yangtze River Delta Ecology and Greenery Integration Demonstration Zone tourism cooperation agreement was released during the event. Shanghai's suburban Qingpu District, Wujiang District and Jiashan County in Zhejiang Province will jointly boost the high-quality tourism development of the zone under the agreement.

Wujiang is home to an array of attractions including Tongli, Zhengze and Lili ancient towns, Tongli National Wetland Park, and Yuantong Temple.

Yuandang Bridge.

Ti Gong

East Taihu Lake.

Ti Gong

Wujiang delicacies.

Ti Gong

Delicate rice cakes.

Ti Gong

Wujiang hosts a bazaar in Shanghai.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Yanlin
