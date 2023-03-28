﻿
News / Nation

Xi says China ready to contribute more to Middle East peace, development

Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0
Xi made the remarks during his phone talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.
Xinhua
  14:59 UTC+8, 2023-03-28       0

China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to make all-out efforts to build a China-Arab community with a shared future in the new era and contribute more to peace, stability, and development in the Middle East, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

Xi made the remarks during his phone talks with Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.

China is ready to work with Saudi Arabia to implement the outcomes of his state visit to Saudi Arabia, the first China-Arab States Summit and the China-Gulf Cooperation Council Summit last year, and continue to firmly support each other on issues involving their respective core interests, Xi said.

The Chinese side also stands ready to expand practical cooperation and people-to-people exchanges with Saudi Arabia, and push for greater development of the China-Saudi Arabia comprehensive strategic partnership, Xi said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     