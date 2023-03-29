Revenue-sharing plan for WeChat Channels creators

Tencent officials highlighted the most recent updates to WeChat features, including WeChat Channels, mini-programs, Search and WeChat Pay, at the 2023 WeChat Open Class Pro.

At the 2023 WeChat Open Class Pro held on Tuesday, Tencent officials highlighted the most recent updates to WeChat features like WeChat Channels, mini-program, Search and WeChat Pay.

New revenue-sharing plan for content creators

WeChat Channels is an app-based video platform. Zhang Xiaochao, Tencent vice president and WeChat Channels head, said that they will continue to assist creators in increasing their income this year.

WeChat will introduce a new revenue-sharing plan for creators as well as paid subscription services for high-quality creators.

Paid subscription services will assist creators in establishing a paid content section. To become a member, users must pay a monthly fee. Furthermore, copyrighted high-quality content will be eligible for a variety of benefits, including ad revenue sharing, copyright protection, and platform distribution priority.

WeChat Palm Scan Payment

After activating the services, WeChat users simply need to scan their palms over the WeChat payment devices to make an offline payment.

Tencent YouTu Lab and WeChat Pay are collaborating to launch the new payment method.

However, WeChat Palm Scan Payment is not widely used. It is currently only a research project with no application plans.

Quora-like service

Souyisou (搜一搜), WeChat's own search engine, allows users to search for any type of information within the app. The feature will be enhanced with a new "Ask," or Wenyiwen (问一问), function.

"Ask," which works similarly to Quora and Zhihu, will allow users to browse and respond to questions posted by other WeChat users. When users search for related questions, they will see high-quality answers. Users can like, share, and follow helpful answers.

WeChat will invite some content creators from the education, travel, food, and science fields to participate during the trial period.