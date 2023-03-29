﻿
News / Nation

Revenue-sharing plan for WeChat Channels creators

﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:52 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0
Tencent officials highlighted the most recent updates to WeChat features, including WeChat Channels, mini-programs, Search and WeChat Pay, at the 2023 WeChat Open Class Pro.
﻿ Zhu Ying
Zhu Ying
  15:52 UTC+8, 2023-03-29       0

At the 2023 WeChat Open Class Pro held on Tuesday, Tencent officials highlighted the most recent updates to WeChat features like WeChat Channels, mini-program, Search and WeChat Pay.

New revenue-sharing plan for content creators

WeChat Channels is an app-based video platform. Zhang Xiaochao, Tencent vice president and WeChat Channels head, said that they will continue to assist creators in increasing their income this year.

WeChat will introduce a new revenue-sharing plan for creators as well as paid subscription services for high-quality creators.

Paid subscription services will assist creators in establishing a paid content section. To become a member, users must pay a monthly fee. Furthermore, copyrighted high-quality content will be eligible for a variety of benefits, including ad revenue sharing, copyright protection, and platform distribution priority.

Revenue-sharing plan for WeChat Channels creators

Zhang Xiaochao, vice president of Tencent and head of WeChat Channels, said that they will further help creators increase their income this year.

WeChat Palm Scan Payment

After activating the services, WeChat users simply need to scan their palms over the WeChat payment devices to make an offline payment.

Tencent YouTu Lab and WeChat Pay are collaborating to launch the new payment method.

However, WeChat Palm Scan Payment is not widely used. It is currently only a research project with no application plans.

Revenue-sharing plan for WeChat Channels creators

Tencent has introduced a new payment method – WeChat Palm Scan Payment.

Quora-like service

Souyisou (搜一搜), WeChat's own search engine, allows users to search for any type of information within the app. The feature will be enhanced with a new "Ask," or Wenyiwen (问一问), function.

"Ask," which works similarly to Quora and Zhihu, will allow users to browse and respond to questions posted by other WeChat users. When users search for related questions, they will see high-quality answers. Users can like, share, and follow helpful answers.

WeChat will invite some content creators from the education, travel, food, and science fields to participate during the trial period.

Revenue-sharing plan for WeChat Channels creators

WeChat Search will be upgraded with a new function "Ask."

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
Tencent
Wechat
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

COVID-19

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
COVID-19
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     