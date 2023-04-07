China takes countermeasures against Hudson Institute, Reagan library
China has decided to take countermeasures against the Hudson Institute, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and the relevant people in charge of these organizations, according to a statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Friday.
Source: Xinhua Editor: Qian Tong
