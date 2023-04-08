﻿
PLA Eastern Theater Command launches patrol, military exercises around Taiwan Island

The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese PLA launched combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island today.
The Eastern Theater Command of the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Saturday launched combat readiness patrol and military exercises around the Taiwan Island, which will last from April 8 to 10 Beijing time as scheduled.

The patrol and exercises take place in the maritime areas and airspace of the Taiwan Strait, off the northern and southern coasts of the island, and to the island's east, said Shi Yi, a spokesperson for the command.

These operations serve as a stern warning against the collusion between separatist forces seeking "Taiwan independence" and external forces and against their provocative activities, said Shi, adding that the operations are necessary for safeguarding China's national sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Qian Tong
