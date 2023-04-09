Over 16,000 Chinese online literary works have entered overseas markets: report

More than 16,000 Chinese online literary works had entered the international market by the end of 2022, making it possible for online literature to be a new calling card for China.

More than 16,000 Chinese online literary works had entered the international market by the end of 2022, making it possible for online literature to be a new calling card for China, according to a report.

These works, half of which with translated versions online, have attracted more than 150 million readers from 200 countries and regions worldwide, said the report on China's online literature released at a conference held in east China's Shanghai.

The report also said that China had produced more than 3 million online literary works last year, up 17 percent from 2021, and the total revenue of the country's major platforms in the online literature industry exceeded 23 billion yuan (US$3.34 billion) in 2022.

As of last year, around 2,900 Chinese online literary works had been translated and published on Webnovel, a reading portal owned by China Literature Limited, receiving around 170 million visits from international readers, of whom 75 percent were from Generation Z, according to a report released in Hong Kong in March.