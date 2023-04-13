﻿
Annual boat festival launched in neighboring Taizhou City

﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:40 UTC+8, 2023-04-13
Centuries-old cultural tradition brings riot of color and fun to the region each year.
﻿ Hu Min
Hu Min
  13:40 UTC+8, 2023-04-13       0
Annual boat festival launched in neighboring Taizhou City
Ti Gong

Boats race on Qinhu Lake as part of the annual Qintong Boat Festival.

With more than 500 different types of boats in brilliant colors and varied shapes dashing out like arrows, the annual Qintong Boat Festival opened in Qintong Town, Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province recently.

A national-level intangible cultural heritage, the boisterous festival that dates back to the Southern Song Dynasty (1127-1279) will comprise of 18 activities this year with camellia appreciation, wetland music and food festivals planned.

Annual boat festival launched in neighboring Taizhou City
Ti Gong

The festival is also called the biggest temple fair on water in the world.

Cruise tours, a rural tourism festival, the Qinhu Wetland Music Festival, and a go game are on the agenda of the festival that runs through the end of June, according to culture and tourism authorities from Qintong.

Different water vessels, including tribute boats, pole boats and dragon boats, raced across the waters of Qinhu Lake, offering a glimpse into the "biggest temple fair on water in the world," accompanied by the sound of pounding drums and gongs.

Qinhu Lake is known for a variety of fish, shrimp, shellfish, waterfowl and vegetables, the best ingredients for the eight best-known Qinhu dishes. Qinhu crab, No.1 on the list, is tender, fresh and nutritious because of the water quality of the lake.

Annual boat festival launched in neighboring Taizhou City
Ti Gong

The participating boats are a riot of color, as are the participants aboard them.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Yang Meiping
﻿
