Chongqing-London direct passenger flights to resume in May

A direct passenger flight route linking southwest China's Chongqing Municipality and London will resume on May 3, according to Chongqing Jiangbei International Airport.

The route will be operated by Tianjin Airlines. It is planned to operate twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays.

The airport said that international (regional) passenger flights have greatly increased in 2023. Passenger flight routes from Chongqing to Madrid, Dubai, Bangkok, Vientiane and Hong Kong have been newly opened, restored or increased.

So far, the airport has opened 12 international (regional) passenger routes, amounting to more than 50 flights per week.