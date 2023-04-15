﻿
Tourist arrivals in Hong Kong up 68 pct month-on-month in March

Xinhua
  19:25 UTC+8, 2023-04-15       0
Hong Kong recorded around 2.45 million tourist arrivals in March 2023, up 68 percent from a month earlier, the Hong Kong Tourism Board (HKTB) said.

Hong Kong saw a cumulative of 4.41 million inbound visitors from January to March, which is about 30 percent of the average quarterly figure before the pandemic (2017-2019). Most visitors came from the Chinese mainland and the Southeast Asian markets, according to data released by the HKTB on Friday.

In March, more than 1.96 million visitor arrivals in Hong Kong were from the Chinese mainland. Meanwhile, the number of non-mainland visitors also went up when compared with that in February, with visitors for short-haul and long-haul markets increasing by around 67,800 and 56,600 respectively.

The HKTB said the line-up of international cruise arrivals in March also helped bring in long-haul international visitors.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
