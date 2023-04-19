12 detained over Beijing hospital fire accident

Twelve people, including the hospital chief, have been detained after the Beijing Changfeng Hospital fire that had left 29 dead as of Wednesday morning.

IC

Twelve people, including the hospital chief, have been detained after the Beijing Changfeng Hospital fire that had left 29 dead as of Wednesday morning, according to a press conference.

The fire broke out Tuesday afternoon and was extinguished within an hour. The dead included 26 patients, one family member of a patient, one hospital caregiver and one nurse.

As of 6 am Wednesday, 39 others injured in the fire were being treated in other hospitals, according to Li Ang, deputy director of the Beijing Municipal Health Commission.

According to the preliminary investigation, the fire was caused by sparks from a construction project that ignited volatiles produced by combustible paint.

Further investigation into the cause of the accident is underway.