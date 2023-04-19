Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge passes completion review

A completion review committee assembled by Chinese authorities on Wednesday concluded that the main part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is quality construction.

A completion review committee assembled by Chinese authorities on Wednesday concluded that the main part of the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge is quality construction.

The project has set multiple world records and can provide valuable lessons for the construction of mega sea crossing infrastructure in the future, according to the committee, which was formed jointly by the Ministry of Transport, the National Development and Reform Commission and the Hong Kong and Macau Affairs Office of the State Council.

The bridge facilitates people-to-people exchanges and trade in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macau Greater Bay Area, cutting the time required to drive from Zhuhai City to the Hong Kong International Airport from around 4 hours to 45 minutes.

By the end of 2022, the bridge's Zhuhai land port had handled over 500 billion yuan (US$72.7 billion) of imports and exports involving 230 countries and regions since the bridge was opened in October 2018, official data shows.

Traffic through the Zhuhai land port has continued to rise since the mainland fully resumed travel with the Hong Kong and Macau special administrative regions on February 6, official data has revealed.