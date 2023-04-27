﻿
News / Nation

Meet Uncle Cat, a guardian of stray cats in Guangzhou

﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:09 UTC+8, 2023-04-28       0
Meet Uncle Cat, a 73-year-old volunteer in Guangzhou who has been caring for stray cats on Baiyun Mountain for over three decades.
﻿ Zhang Long
Zhang Long
  21:09 UTC+8, 2023-04-28       0

In Guangzhou, capital of south China's Guangdong Province, there's a group of volunteers devoted to animal welfare, especially protecting the stray cats.

One of them is Zheng Chengfa, affectionately known among cat lovers as Uncle Cat, a 73-year-old man who has been taking care of stray cats on Baiyun Mountain for over three decades.

Meet Uncle Cat, a guardian of stray cats in Guangzhou

Zheng walks up the mountain.

Zheng has lost count of how many cats he has saved. Up to now, there are 11 make-shift cat shelters that he set up. Every shelter has enough food for at least five cats.

It's not rare to see animal abusers, he said. He has seen people placing traps and trying to poison the cats, or just simply hurt them for pleasure.

To keep the cats away from harm, the shelters are hidden in the depth of the forest in the mountain, making the everyday hike even further.

Meet Uncle Cat, a guardian of stray cats in Guangzhou

One of the shelters

Knowing his health condition, Zheng's wife tried to stop him feeding the cats but to no avail.

Almost all of the cats on the Baiyun Mountain knows Uncle Cat. They would gather around at his holler.

Since Zheng started feeding them, the couple had to use a large part of their pension to buy cat food and meat to diversify their diet, as well as paying for the cats' sterilization and taking the sick ones to local pet clinic.

"My wife and I can live on a budget. If the cat's food ran out, the cats on the mountain might not make it." Zheng said in an interview.

Zheng's good deeds have touched many people. A fundraiser has been initiated by an independent pet media that aims to raise enough money to buy 10,000 kilos of cat food for Zheng.

So far, more than 1,000 people have pitched in.

Meet Uncle Cat, a guardian of stray cats in Guangzhou

Cats gather around whenever Zheng shows up.

Meet Uncle Cat, a guardian of stray cats in Guangzhou
Meet Uncle Cat, a guardian of stray cats in Guangzhou

Zheng and his wife

Meet Uncle Cat, a guardian of stray cats in Guangzhou

Zheng and his wife takes cats to a local pet clinic.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Liu Qi
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     