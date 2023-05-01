﻿
News / Nation

Undersea road tunnel opens to traffic in China's Dalian

Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-05-01       0
An undersea road tunnel opened to traffic on Monday in Dalian, a coastal city in northeast China's Liaoning Province.
Xinhua
  19:29 UTC+8, 2023-05-01       0

An undersea road tunnel opened to traffic on Monday in Dalian, a coastal city in northeast China's Liaoning Province.

The tunnel, accommodating a two-way six-lane urban expressway beneath Dalian Bay, is the first immersed tube undersea tunnel in north China, said Sun Zhu, deputy chief engineer of Dalian Bay Undersea Tunnel Co., Ltd., which is in charge of building and operating the tunnel.

The designed traffic speed in the 5.1-km tunnel is 60 km per hour, said Sun. Construction of the tunnel took some four years.

The road connecting the tunnel went operational on Monday, linking the northern and southern coasts of Dalian Bay, helping to alleviate traffic congestion and expand the space for urban development in Dalian.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     