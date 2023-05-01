China-Nepal land port resumes two-way passenger clearance

Burang, a land port on the China-Nepal border in southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, resumed two-way passenger clearance on Monday.

Customs and passenger clearance at the port had been temporarily suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the efforts of China and Nepal, two-way cargo passage at Burang, an important port for trade with Nepal, resumed in March.

The resumption of two-way passenger clearance at the port will inject new impetus into the economic and trade exchanges between China and Nepal, said Kelsang Namgyal, an official with the port.