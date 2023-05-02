﻿
Tourist finds body under the bed of inn in Lhasa

A Chinese netizen's post saying that he found a body under the bed in his inn room in Lhasa caused a stir on Chinese social media recently.
The incident was alleged to have occurred at a popular inn known as the "Lhasa Gucang Shuhua Inn." The netizen surnamed Zhang wrote that he arrived in Lhasa on April 20 along with his friends for a visit. They checked into a third floor room in the hotel the following afternoon. Zhang wrote that he detected an unusual smell in the room.

On the evening of April 21, Zhang wrote, he left the hotel to go out for dinner and came back to his room around 10:30 pm. He noticed the smell was much stronger, and contacted the inn staff to request a room change to the fourth floor.

In the early hours of April 22, the police arrived, and Zhang was taken to the police station to give a statement. According to Zhang, the police told him that a murder had taken place in his previous room, and a dead body was found under the bed. Zhang was shocked to learn the news. The police took DNA samples from Zhang before releasing him.

To support his account, Zhang shared additional details, including the transfer record of the room fee and his chat history with the inn staff.

The inn, however, denied the allegations.

On April 22, at around 4:50 am, the command center of the police support team of the Lanzhou railway public security bureau received a report from the criminal investigation division of the Lhasa public security bureau, according to an announcement issued by the Lanzhou railway public security bureau.

The report stated that on April 21, the body of a victim surnamed Wang was found at an inn in Lhasa. A suspect, surnamed Gao, had apparently fled in the direction of Lanzhou.

Gao was found on the K306 train. Taking into account the violent nature of the alleged crime, the Lanzhou police coordinated with the Xi'an police to dispatch five additional police officers to assist in his capture. With careful planning and implementation of the arrest plan, the police successfully apprehended Gao. The victim's ID card, mobile phone, and bank cards were found on the suspect.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Zhu Ying
