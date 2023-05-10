﻿
News / Nation

US returns 2 illegally transported cultural relics to China

Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-05-10       0
The Consulate General of China in New York received two illegally transported Chinese cultural relics from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday (New York time).
Xinhua
  18:04 UTC+8, 2023-05-10       0
US returns 2 illegally transported cultural relics to China
CGTN

The stone-carved tomb beds dating back about 1,100 to 1,600 years.

The Consulate General of China in New York received two illegally transported Chinese cultural relics from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office on Tuesday (New York time), Chinese cultural heritage authorities said Wednesday.

The returned cultural relics are two stone-carved tomb beds dating back about 1,100 to 1,600 years, according to the National Cultural Heritage Administration (NCHA). They were discovered during a recent criminal investigation by the District Attorney's Office.

The NCHA said it has organized the transportation of the relics back to China, adding that they are of great historical, scientific and artistic value.

The US side has returned 404 pieces and sets of artwork and a paleontological fossil in five batches to the NCHA since 2015.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     