China further optimizes policies for entry and exit

The Chinese National Immigration Administration announced on Thursday that it would further optimize the policies for entry and exit management, effective from May 15.

The adjustment intends to facilitate the entry and exit of Chinese and foreigners.

Q: What documents are required for Chinese mainland residents to apply for a permit for group tourism to Hong Kong and Macau after the policy adjustment?

A: From May 15, mainland residents can submit their application for a permit for group tour to Hong Kong and Macau to any exit-entry service bureaus across the country, without any additional documents. If they do not hold a travel permit to and from Hong Kong and Macau or if the permit is expired or invalid, they can submit the application to any exit-entry service bureaus across the country with their ID cards.



Q: How long does it take to process a permit for group tourism?

A: From May 15, mainland residents can use the intelligent visa equipment set up at any exit-entry service bureaus across the country to apply for a permit for group tours to Hong Kong and Macau. If the application is approved, the permit can be obtained immediately. If not, the applicant needs to apply in person at a window and can obtain the permit within 20 days after approval.



Q: Which travel documents can be applied for nationwide after the policy adjustment?

A: From May 15, mainland residents can apply for a passport, a travel permit to and from Hong Kong and Macau, and four types of permits to Hong Kong or Macau, including visiting relatives, group tourism, short stay and other purposes, as well as a travel permit to and from Taiwan, at any exit-entry service bureaus across the country.



Q: Which relatives in Hong Kong and Macau can I apply for a permit for visiting relatives?

A: Mainland residents can apply for a permit to visit their relatives who have settled there or are long-term residents, are studying, or are working in Hong Kong or Macau. The scope of relatives includes spouses, parents, parents-in-law, children, children's spouses, siblings, grandparents and grandchildren.



Q: Who can apply for a permit for a short stay in Hong Kong and Macau?

A: Mainland residents who have been approved by the relevant departments of Hong Kong to work, study, reside, or train in Hong Kong or to join their relatives in Hong Kong as dependents, or those who have been approved by the relevant departments of Macau to work or study in Macau, or relatives of employees approved by the relevant departments of Macau to work, can apply for a permit for a short stay in Hong Kong and Macau.



Q: Who can apply for other types of permits to Hong Kong and Macau?

A: Mainland residents who apply to go to Hong Kong or Macau for special reasons such as medical treatment, litigation, property handling, examinations, academic exchanges, visiting critically ill relatives, or attending funerals can apply for other types of permits to Hong Kong and Macau.



Q: What changes have been made to the permit for mainland students studying in Macau?

A: From May 15, the exit-entry service center will issue a stay permit that is valid for the same duration as the study period stated in the "Confirmation of Enrollment" issued by the Macau education authorities.



Q: Who can use the fast-track passages for border clearance?

A: From May 15, Chinese citizens holding regular passports of the People's Republic of China, travel permits to and from Hong Kong and Macau, travel permits to and from Taiwan, mainland travel permits for Hong Kong and Macau residents, mainland travel permits for Taiwan residents (valid for 5 years), and multiple-entry permits for entering and exiting the country with a validity of one year or more; foreigners holding foreign passports and permanent residence permits, electronic passports, and with a residency permit of at least 6 months; Chinese crew members working on regular international flights and foreign crew members who are eligible for visa exemption or have obtained flight attendant visas or residence permits for one year or more can use the fast-track passages for border clearance.

