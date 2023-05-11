﻿
News / Nation

Senior Chinese, US officials talk on bilateral ties

Xinhua
  22:33 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0
The two sides held discussions on removing obstacles in China-US relations and stabilizing the relationship from deterioration.
Xinhua
  22:33 UTC+8, 2023-05-11       0

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan had candid, in-depth, substantive and constructive discussions on bilateral ties here on Wednesday and Thursday.

The two sides held discussions on removing obstacles in China-US relations and stabilizing the relationship from deterioration.

Wang, also a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, fully expounded China's solemn position on the Taiwan question.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Asia-Pacific region, Ukraine and other international and regional issues of common interest.

Both sides agreed to continue to make good use of this strategic communication channel.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
CPC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     