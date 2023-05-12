﻿
China special envoy to visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany, Russia

Special Representative of the Chinese Government on Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Ukraine, Poland, France, Germany and Russia to communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis starting from May 15, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson said Friday.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a regular press conference in response to a related question.

He pointed out that since the outbreak of the Ukraine crisis, China has been actively promoting peace talks in an objective and just manner, adding that Li's visit to relevant countries shows China's commitment to promoting peace talks and fully demonstrates that China firmly stands on the side of peace.

At present, the Ukraine crisis is still escalating, and spillover effects continue to appear. The international community is increasingly calling for a ceasefire to stop the war and ease the situation, Wang noted.

China is willing to continue to play a constructive role in building more international consensus on the ceasefire, the cessation of war, the opening of peace talks, and the avoidance of escalation of the situation, and make China's contribution to promoting the political settlement of the Ukraine crisis, Wang said.

