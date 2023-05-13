Experience spectacular Tibet via national highway

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has launched a tourist route centering on the G219 National Highway, and is developing tour itineraries based on it.

Ti Gong

Southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region has launched a tourist route centering on the G219 National Highway, and is developing tour itineraries based on it with a beefed-up marketing campaign, the autonomous region's tourism authorities said in Shanghai.

The Tibet section of the G219, with a total length of 3,486 kilometers, starts from Rutog County of Ali Prefecture and stretches to Ali, Shigatse, Shannan and Nyingchi.

Along the route, there are five mountains each with an altitude of above 8,000 meters, 20 large glacier areas, 19 big lakes and diversified landforms, making it ideal to explore the autonomous region, according to Tibet Autonomous Region Department of Tourism Development.

The Department hosted a tourism sharing event in Shanghai on Thursday to deepen tourism exchanges and cooperation with east China region.

Along the route, tourists will appreciate the magnificent scenery of the Himalayas, Karakoram Range and Yarlung Zangbo River, and experience the colorful folk customs of Tibet.

Stringing the natural, historical and cultural gems of Tibet, it is a prioritized tourist route. The development of relevant tourist products and marketing campaign will be stepped up.

G219, 10,065 kilometers long, is the longest national highway in China. It starts from Kanas, Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, in the north, and ends in Dongxing City, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, in the south.

Ti Gong

Ti Gong