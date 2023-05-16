﻿
China continues promoting employment around graduation season

A job fair is held at Nanjing University in April 2023.

China's Ministry of Education will hold a special employment promotional campaign from May to August to ensure high-quality and full employment among college graduates this year.

The campaign around graduation season will focus on five tasks, including creating more jobs, improving employment guidance, and strengthening assistance for key groups, the ministry said on Monday.

Universities and colleges are required to continue inviting employers to recruitment activities on campuses, and to encourage graduates to find jobs at grassroots levels.

Before this, about 2.53 million new jobs had been created for fresh graduates via a separate employment promotional campaign launched by the ministry last November, with 2,415 universities and colleges participating.

China will see a record 11.58 million college graduates this year, earlier data shows.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
