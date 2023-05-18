﻿
News / Nation

China urges G7 members to stop making provocations on Taiwan question

Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0
China urges G7 members to stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" forces, stop making provocations and playing with fire on the Taiwan question.
Xinhua
  22:47 UTC+8, 2023-05-18       0

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Thursday urged the United States, Japan and other G7 members to stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" forces, stop making provocations and playing with fire on the Taiwan question.

Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the remarks at a daily press briefing, in response to media reports that Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said that Japan shares the position during the G7 summit that the issue of Taiwan should be resolved peacefully through dialogue and sent out the message.

It was also stated by Japanese media that G7 members are coordinating on including such content as "the importance of peace and stability of the Taiwan Strait" in the summit joint statement.

Wang said the real threat to cross-Strait peace and stability is the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) authorities' unwillingness to recognize the 1992 Consensus which embodies the one-China principle, separatist activities to seek "Taiwan independence" and attempts to change the status quo that both sides of the Taiwan Strait belong to one and the same China.

The United States, Japan and certain countries have been fudging and hollowing out the one-China principle, and echoing and collaborating with "Taiwan independence" forces in political, military and economic dimensions. It is quite clear they are also responsible for the tensions in the Taiwan Strait, he said.

To keep the Taiwan Strait peaceful, it is essential to unequivocally uphold the one-China principle and oppose risky and provocative moves by "Taiwan independence" forces and resolutely contain foreign connivance and support for "Taiwan independence" activities, Wang pointed out.

He said those who talk about peace in the Taiwan Strait without mentioning the need to oppose "Taiwan independence" forces will only embolden the separatists as they solicit foreign support for "Taiwan independence" and take reckless moves, which can only mean greater danger to the peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

Those who talk about a peaceful resolution of the Taiwan question without mentioning the need to support China's reunification are actually trying to impede China's reunification and create a "peaceful division". The Chinese people will firmly oppose it, he added.

Wang said China is committed to striving for peaceful reunification with the greatest sincerity and the utmost effort.

China will not accept any attempt by anyone or any force to curb the effort to stop separatism for "Taiwan independence", Wang said, adding that China will not allow anyone or any force to meddle in China's own affairs under the disguise of seeking peace.

China urges the United States, Japan and other G7 members to adhere to the political documents on their bilateral relations with China, follow the one-China principle, stop conniving at and supporting "Taiwan independence" forces, stop making provocations and playing with fire on the Taiwan question and never stand on the opposite side of over 1.4 billion Chinese people, Wang said.

"Those playing with fire will get burnt," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     