Chinese college offers 'green channel' for marriage certificates to students amidst mixed reactions

  22:16 UTC+8, 2023-05-21
College students in China were given the opportunity to get marriage certificates on May 20 and 21, known as Chinese Network Valentine's Day, thanks to a collaboration between the Harbin Institute of Technology (HIT) and the Nangang District Civil Affairs Bureau of Harbin.

While some consider the initiative to be a much-needed convenience, others doubt the necessity of promoting marriage among students, especially amidst the demands of academic life.

The "green channel" initiative was designed to provide a streamlined process for students seeking marriage certificates, with HIT partnering with the Civil Affairs Bureau to ease bureaucratic processes.

As of 10am on May 19, registration for student marriage certificates has already closed. The staff member added, "There are still students who registered in advance, but we are not sure of the exact number."

A faculty member mentioned that this "green channel" for marriage registration is a first-time initiative by HIT, designed to make it convenient for students to get married on these special days.

"If the opportunity arises, we may continue this event with the Civil Affairs Bureau next year," the faculty member stated.

The initiative has been met with mixed reactions on social media, with some lauding the convenience it provides and others doubting its significance.

Some netizens expressed their support, saying "it would be nice if the university could help with looking after the babies!"

Critics of the program worry that it reinforces outdated social norms, while others believe that the focus of college life should remain on academic achievement and personal development.

Source: SHINE
