Xi meets Russian PM Federation Mikhail Mishustin

Xinhua

Chinese President Xi Jinping met with Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin on Wednesday in Beijing.

Xi asked Mishustin to convey his sincere greetings to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Xi said that during his successful state visit to Russia in March, he and Putin drew a blueprint for the future development of China-Russia relations and cooperation in various fields.

It is the aspiration of the people and the trend of the times to consolidate and develop China-Russia relations, Xi said.

He expressed his hope that both sides will continue to take advantage of the great potential, broad prospects and strong impetus of China-Russia ties to advance cooperation in various fields and enrich their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination for the new era.

China and Russia should continue to firmly support each other on issues concerning their respective core interests, and strengthen coordination in multilateral arenas such as the United Nations, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS and the G20, Xi stressed.

The two sides should further tap the potential to raise the levels of economic, trade and investment cooperation, improve bilateral cooperation institutions and mechanisms, consolidate and expand energy and connectivity cooperation, and create more new growth points, Xi said, adding the people-to-people and cultural exchanges should be expanded.

China is willing to work with Russia and Eurasian Economic Union members to synergize the Belt and Road Initiative and the Eurasian Economic Union to facilitate the formation of a more open, large regional market, ensure the stability and smoothness of global industrial and supply chains, and bring tangible benefits to countries in the region.

Mishustin, who is on an official visit to China, extended Putin's sincere greetings and best wishes to Xi. He said Xi's historic state visit to Russia in March was a great success, which has inaugurated a new era for the Russia-China comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination.

Russia is ready to work with China to implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state and make full use of the regular premier-level meetings and relevant mechanisms to deepen practical cooperation in various fields, Mishustin said.

He said that Russia is willing to work with China to promote the multi-polarization of the world and consolidate the international order based on international law. Russia looks forward to further strengthening people-to-people and cultural exchanges with China so that their friendship will be passed on from generation to generation.