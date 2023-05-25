﻿
FM spokesperson refutes Five Eyes' reports against China

It's known that the Five Eyes is the biggest intelligence association.It is ironic the Five Eyes released a report filled with disinformation, said a Foreign Ministry spokesperson.
It's widely known that the Five Eyes is the world's biggest intelligence association, and the US National Security Agency (NSA) is the world's biggest hacking group. It is ironic that the Five Eyes jointly released a report filled with disinformation, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said on Thursday.

Spokesperson Mao Ning told a daily press briefing when asked for comment on a report released by some Western countries and the analytics team of the US-based Microsoft on Wednesday, which said that a Chinese hacking group recently launched attacks against US key infrastructure, including in Guam.

It is a patchwork with a broken chain of evidence, Mao said, adding that the Chinese side also noted that the NSA and the cybersecurity agencies of Britain, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand, almost simultaneously issued similar reports.

"Apparently, this has been a collective disinformation campaign launched by the United States through the Five Eyes to serve its geopolitical agenda," she said.

Mao pointed out that it is widely known that the Five Eyes is the world's biggest intelligence association and the NSA is the world's biggest hacking group. "It is ironic that the Five Eyes jointly released a report filled with disinformation."

The involvement of certain companies in the reports indicates that the United States is using additional channels to spread disinformation other than through government agencies, Mao said, noting that this is not the first time, and certainly not the last time for them to do so.

Whatever their subterfuge, it will not change the fact that the United States is the champion of hacking, Mao said.

She mentioned that last September, details were revealed about NSA's attacks on China's Northwestern Polytechnical University in a report issued by Chinese institutions.

"The United States should explain immediately about its cyber-attacks and should not spread disinformation and detract attention from what it had done," said the spokesperson.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
