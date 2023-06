The return capsule of the Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, touched down safely.

Xinhua

The return capsule of the Shenzhou-15 manned spaceship, carrying astronauts Fei Junlong, Deng Qingming and Zhang Lu, touched down at the Dongfeng landing site in north China's Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region safely on Sunday.

Astronauts are out of the return capsule of the Shenzhou-15 spaceship, all in good physical condition.

