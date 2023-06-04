﻿
Sixth main rocket engine trial for China's crewed lunar missions sets record

China has completed the 6th trial run for the main rocket engine of its future crewed lunar missions, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The 130-ton class liquid oxygen kerosene rocket engine brought its cumulative test run time to 3,300 seconds after this recent trial, setting a new record for the longest trial of a single 100-ton class engine in China, said the corporation.

As the main engine for the country's future crewed lunar missions, it needs higher comprehensive performance and reliability.

The trial broke the previous record for the longest test run which was achieved less than six months before this latest trial. Meanwhile, the trial working time of the engine exceeds its required mission working time by more than 10 times, which verifies its reliability, the corporation said.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Wang Qingchu
﻿
﻿
