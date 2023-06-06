Tesla and car owner face off in court over Shanghai Auto Show stunt

The court hearing between Tesla and a car owner, known for her attention-grabbing act at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021, began in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Tesla is pursuing a 5 million yuan (US$700,000) damages claim against the car owner, alleging that her actions inflicted harm on the company's reputation. In response, the car owner is countersuing, citing emotional distress and financial losses caused by Tesla's conduct.

During the court proceedings, both parties presented evidence and arguments. Zhang's legal team showcased video footage of her climbing onto the Tesla show car and submitted photos displaying the resulting damage. Tesla's lawyers contended that Zhang's actions were reckless and unauthorized.

The case will proceed, with the subsequent hearing slated for June 13.

Ti Gong