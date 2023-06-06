﻿
News / Nation

Tesla and car owner face off in court over Shanghai Auto Show stunt

﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  19:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0
The court hearing between Tesla and a car owner, known for her attention-grabbing act at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021, began in Shanghai on Tuesday.
﻿ Zhu Qing
Zhu Qing
  19:34 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0

The court hearing between Tesla and a car owner, known for her attention-grabbing act at the Shanghai Auto Show in 2021, began in Shanghai on Tuesday.

Tesla is pursuing a 5 million yuan (US$700,000) damages claim against the car owner, alleging that her actions inflicted harm on the company's reputation. In response, the car owner is countersuing, citing emotional distress and financial losses caused by Tesla's conduct.

During the court proceedings, both parties presented evidence and arguments. Zhang's legal team showcased video footage of her climbing onto the Tesla show car and submitted photos displaying the resulting damage. Tesla's lawyers contended that Zhang's actions were reckless and unauthorized.

The case will proceed, with the subsequent hearing slated for June 13.

Tesla and car owner face off in court over Shanghai Auto Show stunt
Ti Gong

The female Tesla owner, wearing a "brake failure" T-shirt, stands on Tesla cars on the platform during the Shanghai Auto Show 2021 to assert her rights.

Tesla and car owner face off in court over Shanghai Auto Show stunt
Ti Gong

Security guards at the scene stops Zhang's behavior.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Tesla
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     