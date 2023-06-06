﻿
News / Nation

China-Honduras ties get off to strong start: spokesperson

Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0
China and Honduras have been working together to get bilateral relations off to a strong start since the establishment of diplomatic ties over two months ago.
Xinhua
  22:54 UTC+8, 2023-06-06       0

China and Honduras have been working together to get bilateral relations off to a strong start since the establishment of diplomatic ties over two months ago, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

An inauguration ceremony of the Chinese Embassy in Honduras was held on Monday in Tegucigalpa, capital of Honduras. All the Chinese diplomats at the embassy, representatives from the Honduran government and National Congress, renowned figures from various sectors, members of the diplomatic corps and representatives from Chinese institutions and the Chinese community in Honduras attended the event.

Since the establishment of diplomatic relations over two months ago, China and Honduras have been delivering on their commitments and working together to get bilateral relations off to a strong start on the basis of mutual respect, equality, mutual benefit and common development, Wang said at a press briefing in Beijing.

"The two sides have already achieved some early harvests," which fully shows that to stand for the one-China principle is the right thing to do, has the overwhelming support of the international community, and represents the prevailing trend of the world, Wang said.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras serves the fundamental and long-term interests of the two peoples, he added.

The spokesperson said the Chinese embassy will serve as a bridge between the two countries for deeper political mutual trust, more practical cooperation and closer friendship between the two peoples.

"Honduras is working intensively to set up its embassy in China. China is ready to vigorously support and facilitate that effort," he added.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     