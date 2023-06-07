Top official removed after 'affair' video goes viral

A video showing a male executive holding hands with a young woman while shopping went viral on Wednesday. Officials have confirmed that the man has been removed from his post.

An official was removed from his post on Wednesday after a video of him holding hands with a young woman while shopping went viral online.

Hu Jiyong, the executive director, Party secretary, and general manager of Beijing Huanqiu Construction Co, a subsidiary of PetroChina, was removed from his post, according to a company statement.

Based on the viral video, it has been clarified that the woman is not related to Hu, and that they are colleagues.



In an interview with Shanghai Television, the parent company of Hu's firm, China Petroleum Engineering Co Ltd, confirmed his dismissal. Hu will face an investigation by the company's disciplinary commission.

Being a Communist Party of China member, Hu has moral obligations, which he transgressed by having an alleged extramarital affair.

Ti Gong