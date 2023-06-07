﻿
China, US officials meet on improving bilateral relations: spokesperson

Xinhua
  08:51 UTC+8, 2023-06-07       0
Officials of China and the United States had candid, constructive and productive communication on improving bilateral relations.
Chinese Foreign Ministry

(From left to right) Sarah Beran, White House National Security Council's senior director for China affairs, Nicholas Burns, US ambassador to China, Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink pose for photos in Beijing on June 6, 2023.

Officials of China and the United States had candid, constructive and productive communication on improving bilateral relations, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks at a press briefing when asked for details on the meeting between Chinese Vice Foreign Minister Ma Zhaoxu and US Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Daniel J. Kritenbrink on Monday.

Wang said Daniel J. Kritenbrink and Sarah Beran, White House National Security Council's senior director for China affairs, visited China on Monday, and Ma Zhaoxu met with them. Director-General of the Department of North American and Oceanian Affairs of China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs Yang Tao held talks with them.

The two sides had candid, constructive and productive communication on improving bilateral relations and managing differences appropriately in accordance with the common understandings between the two presidents reached in Bali last November, the spokesperson said.

He said China stated its serious position on Taiwan and other major issues of principle, adding that the two sides agreed to maintain communication.

