China launches Lijian-1 Y2 carrier rocket

Xinhua

China on Wednesday launched a Lijian-1 Y2 carrier rocket with 26 satellites onboard.

The rocket blasted off at 12:10pm (Beijing Time) from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China, and sent a group of experiment satellites into the planned orbits.

The satellites will be mainly used for technology verification and commercial remote sensing information services.

The launch marked the second flight mission of the Lijian-1 carrier rocket series.