﻿
News / Nation

China's C919 aircraft holds certain advantages over rivals, says expert

Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0
China's self-developed large passenger aircraft C919 holds certain advantages over established foreign rivals.
Xinhua
  21:39 UTC+8, 2023-06-10       0

China's self-developed large passenger aircraft C919 holds certain advantages over established foreign rivals, a leading European expert in the sector has said.

"It's very early, but we can say that the C919's path to becoming a rival to large and established companies like Boeing and Airbus is not impossible," said Andrea Giuricin, head of transportation-focused firm TRA Consulting, in an interview with Xinhua.

On May 28, the C919 completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing operated by China Eastern Airlines, marking its official entry into the civil aviation market.

The C919 project was launched in 2007. Developed by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), the first C919 aircraft rolled off the production line in Shanghai in November 2015. In 2017, the plane accomplished its maiden flight.

Giuricin said that the C919's primary advantage could lie in its home-field advantage in China. With China accounting for approximately one-fifth of global air traffic and boasting a growth rate of more than air traffic annually – faster than both the United States and Europe – the country could be on pace to become the world's largest air traffic market by 2050, he noted.

According to L'Usine Nouvelle, a French technology publication, the C919 will be more powerful than the Boeing 737 and the Airbus 320, and it could rival those aircraft in terms of fuel efficiency.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
COMAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     