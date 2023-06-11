Moganshan lifestyle festival showcased in city

A minsu lifestyle festival in Moganshan, a 4A national tourist attraction in Huzhou City, is ready to wow tourists.

A minsu (Chinese version of B&B) lifestyle festival in Moganshan, a 4A national tourist attraction in Deqing County of Huzhou City in the neighboring Zhejiang Province, is ready to wow tourists.

There are 23 activities including music festival and summer lifestyle bazaar this summer, Deqing County government announced in Shanghai over the weekend.

The lifestyle festival comprises an international art exhibition, firefly appreciation activities, summer bazaar, music festival and night tours, among others. It will run through September.

The Moganshan Music Festival scheduled on July 8 and 9 will feature popular bands and singers.There are also food market during the event, tempting the taste buds of tourists.

Moganshan, one of the country's top summer retreats, is home to 844 minsu.

There are more than 7 million visits by tourists annually, creating a tourism revenue of 3 billion yuan (US$420 million).

A bazaar featuring intangible cultural heritage items and tourism resources of Deqing was set up on the landmark Nanjing Road Pedestrian Street on Saturday, drawing big crowds.

The Huzhou City Culture, Radio and Television, and Tourism Administration and Deqing County Government promoted Huzhou's culture and tourism resources to Shanghai residents.

Six routes designed based on the 19th Asian Games Hangzhou scheduled in September were unveiled as a number of games like women volleyball will take place in Huzhou as one of the five co-hosting cities of the games.

The routes combine outdoor sports, food and culture with tourism.

"Shanghai and Huzhou have deep cultural connection and Huzhou is a favorite vacation option of Shanghai residents," said Lou Ting, Party secretary and director of the Huzhou City Culture, Radio and Television, and Tourism Administration. "At the same time, Shanghai is a 'yearning destination' for people in Huzhou.

"We sincerely invite travelers from Shanghai to enjoy the most natural, leisure and Jiangnan-style life in Huzhou."

Deqing, a "backyard garden" of residents in the Yangtze River Delta region, located in the heart of the Yangtze River Delta region, is within two hours' drive of Shanghai.

It features picturesque landscapes of mountains, lakes and wetlands. It also boasts Xiazhu Lake and Xinshi Ancient Town with a history dating back more than 1,700 years.

The Shanghai-Suzhou-Huzhou High-speed Railway, scheduled to start operation in 2024, is expected to cut the travel time between Shanghai and Deqing to 45 minutes.

