﻿
News / Nation

C919 reveals potential of China's civil aviation market, says expert

Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-06-11       0
The C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, reveals the high potential of China's civil aviation market, according to an expert.
Xinhua
  18:01 UTC+8, 2023-06-11       0

The C919, China's self-developed large passenger aircraft, reveals the high potential of China's civil aviation market, according to an expert.

The Chinese manufacturer has been "successful in passenger comfort," said Philippe Meyer, an aviation consultant based in Switzerland, told Xinhua in a recent interview via video conference. "They have proven that they can design a plane."

With eight business class and 156 economy seats, this single-aisle C919 aircraft has various passenger-friendly features, such as a 2.25-meter-high aisle ceiling and drop-down overhead bins. The middle seat of the economy class is 1.5 cm wider than its neighboring seats.

The C919, built by the Commercial Aircraft Corporation of China, Ltd. (COMAC), completed its first commercial flight from Shanghai to Beijing last month. Operated by China Eastern Airlines, it marked its official entry into the civil aviation market.

"China is going to be the biggest civil aviation market quicker than we think," said Meyer, who is also an International Air Transport Association (IATA) airline marketing and airport business management professor.

The aviation expert expressed expectations of the vitality and potential of China's civil aviation market, noting that travels following the COVID-19 pandemic played a big role as Chinese tourists are eager to travel more.

"There is an explosion of demand in China," commented Meyer, noting that 1 billion Chinese people will travel by air annually by 2035.

Some 4.35 billion people worldwide are expected to travel in 2023, which is not far off the 4.54 billion people who took a flight in 2019, said an IATA report, noting an anticipated strengthening of airline industry profitability in an upgrade of its outlook for 2023.

Airline industry net profits are expected to reach 9.8 billion US dollars in 2023, more than double the forecast of 4.7 billion dollars published in December 2022, said IATA.

By 2041, China is expected to become the world's largest single-country civil aviation market, according to a forecast released by the COMAC last year.

"We all have to prepare everywhere in the world for the rush of Chinese tourists again," Meyer said.

Alongside the flourishing market and the expectedly strong demand, challenges remain. "The biggest challenge now is to produce the plane. If they only build one plane a month, this is not going to be enough to satisfy the demand," he said.

Noting China's cheaper but also skilled labor compared to the West, Meyer said the need for an after-sales network in China and the producing scale were major headwinds. Still, the Chinese want to "reduce their dependency on the duopoly on Western products."

Meyer was optimistic that China would become the world's largest aviation market.

"Today, we have a duopoly with Airbus and Boeing," he said. "With the C919, we have a real new plane which, for the first time, is able to compete against these two players in the biggest markets."

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Long
COMAC
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     