Tianjin releases plan to accelerate building of int'l consumption center city

Xinhua
  09:57 UTC+8, 2023-06-11       0
North China's Tianjin has released a five-year action plan to accelerate its efforts in building itself into an international consumption center city.

Per the plan, which is composed of 24 key tasks, Tianjin will become a gathering place for global consumption resources and a destination for international consumption and domestic tourism in the next five years.

By 2025, Tianjin's annual total retail sales of consumer goods will exceed 500 billion yuan (about 70.3 billion U.S. dollars), and the city will record 300 million domestic and overseas tourist visits each year. By 2027, its annual total retail sales of consumer goods will double its 2022 figure, and the municipality will see 320 million domestic and overseas tourist visits per year, according to the plan.

Tianjin will take a series of measures to achieve these goals, including constructing landmark business districts, holding international exhibition events, improving supporting facilities and providing quality services.

In 2021, China approved Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Tianjin and Chongqing to take the lead in building international consumption center cities.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhang Chaoyan
