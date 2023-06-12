China renews yellow alert for severe convection weather

China's meteorological authority on Monday renewed a yellow alert for severe convection weather in some areas.

From Monday morning to Tuesday morning, thunderstorms, gales and hail will sweep parts of Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Hubei, Hunan and Guangxi with the maximum wind force reaching 24.5-28.4 meters per second, according to the National Meteorological Center.

Short and heavy rainfall with hourly precipitation ranging from 20 mm to over 60 mm will lash parts of Heilongjiang, Liaoning, Shaanxi, Shanxi, Shandong, Henan, Anhui, Hubei, Hunan, Jiangxi, Chongqing, Guizhou, Yunnan, Guangxi and Hainan, the center said.

The meteorological center has advised the public to take precautions against heavy rain, thunder and gale, and has recommended reducing outdoor activities.

Vessels operating in or transiting affected waters should return to ports or take detours, according to the center.

China has a three-tier, color-coded weather warning system for severe convection weather, with orange representing the most severe warning, followed by yellow and blue.