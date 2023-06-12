China opposes US sanctions on Chinese entities, individuals

China opposes a US move to sanction certain Chinese companies and individuals with so-called Iran-related excuses, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said Monday.

This action by the United States lacks factual basis and due process, and damages the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals, said the spokesperson while responding to a query regarding the move.

"The US side must stop its unreasonable suppression of Chinese enterprises and individuals," the spokesperson said.

China will take necessary measures to resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese enterprises and individuals, the spokesperson added.