Student investigated for falsely accusing innocent man for creepshotting

Sichuan University said yesterday they were investigating a case of Internet defamation involving one of its female students, Sichuan Radio And Television's official Weibo account said on Tuesday.

The girl, screen name@注册不了张 on Weibo, posted a video on Weibo last Thursday, falsely accusing a man of creepshooting her on Metro Line 8 in Guangzhou.

Despite the man proving his innocence by showing his phone album to the student, she still posted the video online.

Ti Gong

In the video, the student claimed that the man's technique was too skilled, suggesting that he had done this before.

"If he was not shooting at me, why didn't he speak up?" the student said in her post.

The post sparked outrage from many Weibo users who condemned her online bullying, especially since she knew the man was innocent.



Ti Gong

Later, she posted an apology on Weibo to the man, admitting that she shouldn't have distributed the video online with false accusations.

The old man's son, surnamed Deng, said that he and his family only need a public apology from the girl, and do not need compensation.

According to the latest annoucement from Sichuan University, the school authority has contacted the local police and the student concerned to investigate and verify relevant facts.

The school authority will deal with the case in accordance with its regulation, and the processing results are still pending, said a staff from Sichuan University.