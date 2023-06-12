﻿
News / Nation

Student investigated for falsely accusing innocent man for creepshotting

﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-06-12       0
Sichuan University is involved in an investigation into a case of Internet defamation by its female student, Sichuan Radio And Television's official Weibo account said on Tuesday.
﻿ Zhang Chaoyan
Zhang Chaoyan
  22:12 UTC+8, 2023-06-12       0

Sichuan University said yesterday they were investigating a case of Internet defamation involving one of its female students, Sichuan Radio And Television's official Weibo account said on Tuesday.

The girl, screen name@注册不了张 on Weibo, posted a video on Weibo last Thursday, falsely accusing a man of creepshooting her on Metro Line 8 in Guangzhou.

Despite the man proving his innocence by showing his phone album to the student, she still posted the video online.

Student investigated for falsely accusing innocent man for creepshotting
Ti Gong

The man squatted and played his phone on the underground. He was then suspected of shooting the girl secretly. His photo was taken and posted online.

In the video, the student claimed that the man's technique was too skilled, suggesting that he had done this before.

"If he was not shooting at me, why didn't he speak up?" the student said in her post.

The post sparked outrage from many Weibo users who condemned her online bullying, especially since she knew the man was innocent.

Student investigated for falsely accusing innocent man for creepshotting
Ti Gong

The girl posted an apology on Weibo last Sunday.

Later, she posted an apology on Weibo to the man, admitting that she shouldn't have distributed the video online with false accusations.

The old man's son, surnamed Deng, said that he and his family only need a public apology from the girl, and do not need compensation.

According to the latest annoucement from Sichuan University, the school authority has contacted the local police and the student concerned to investigate and verify relevant facts.

The school authority will deal with the case in accordance with its regulation, and the processing results are still pending, said a staff from Sichuan University.

Source: SHINE   Editor: Wang Xiang
Weibo
﻿
Special Reports
﻿
EXPLORE SHINE

News

In Focus

Metro

Nation

World

Sport

Biz

Economy

Tech

Auto

Company

Property

Finance

Event

Video

Live

Big Little Docos

SHINE News

Andy's Shanghai Life

Planet PopSci

On Life and Death

Expats of Shanghai

Guide Battle

Misc

What's Viral

Feature

Art & Culture

Travel

Lifestyle

Taste

Entertainment

Wellness

MENTAL

Book

Education

iDEALShanghai

Opinion

Regions

Special

Projects

Follow Us

About Us  |  Contact Us  |  Feedback  |  Privacy Policy  |  Terms of Use
沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012
Copyright 2020 © Shanghai Daily. All Rights Reserved. Hotline: 8621-52920043

沪公网安备 31010602001940号

Copyright 2019 © Shanghai Daily All Rights Reserved.

沪ICP证：沪ICP备05050403号-5  |  互联网新闻信息服务许可证: 31120180004  |  网络视听许可证：0909346  |  广播电视节目制作许可证：沪字第354号  |  增值电信业务经营许可证：沪B2-20120012

沪公网安备 31010602001940号
Search
breaking news in China
News
Biz
Video
Opinion
Feature
Regions
Top ﻿
     