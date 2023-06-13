﻿
Former Sinograin executive sentenced to 17 years in prison

Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2023-06-13       0
Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin), was on Tuesday sentenced to 17 years in prison by a court in north China's Shanxi Province .
Xinhua
  21:13 UTC+8, 2023-06-13

Xu Baoyi, former deputy general manager of China Grain Reserves Group (Sinograin), was on Tuesday sentenced to 17 years in prison by a court in north China's Shanxi Province for taking bribes, dereliction of duty as personnel of state-owned enterprises, and insider trading.

Xu was also fined 1.3 million yuan (US$181,800), according to the verdict issued by the Intermediate People's Court of Datong.

Xu's illegal gains from bribery, and the interest it generated, will be confiscated and handed over to the state treasury, according to the verdict.

The court found that between 2006 and 2021, Xu took advantage of his various positions, including at the China CO-OP Group and Sinograin, to seek benefits for others in project contracting, enterprise operation, project payment, and job arrangement. In return, he accepted money and valuables worth nearly 13.8 million yuan.

Xu was also found guilty of being irresponsible as chairman of a petroleum-related state-owned enterprise between February and September 2014, causing over 101 million yuan in losses.

In 2015, Xu illegally obtained inside information about stock exchange transactions before it was published and instructed others to conduct related transactions, according to the court.

Considering facts, including that Xu confessed to his crimes during the investigation and was cooperative in returning all his illegal gains, he was granted a lenient sentence, according to the court.

Source: Xinhua   Editor: Zhu Qing
﻿
