US ready to abandon Taiwan anytime: mainland spokesperson

A Chinese mainland spokesperson said on Wednesday that the United States had made plans early on to abandon Taiwan anytime.

Zhu Fenglian, a spokesperson for the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council, made the comments at a press conference in response to a foreign media report on a US plan to evacuate its citizens from Taiwan.

For quite some time, certain US politicians have paid lip service to promoting peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, but in fact, they have been making provocations by continuously selling arms to Taiwan, Zhu said.

The so-called "evacuation plan" makes it clear to all that the United States has only used Taiwan as a pawn to contain China and will abandon it anytime, she added.

The United States has always been pursuing the "America First" doctrine, bringing division and conflict to the world for its own interests. Be it in Iraq, Syria, or Afghanistan, the United States just pulled away and reaped the spoils, plunging the countries into turmoil and people into misery, Zhu said, adding that now the United States wants to replicate its wrongdoings in Taiwan.

The Taiwan compatriots will be able to discern whether the United States is providing support or causing harm to Taiwan, as well as evaluate whether the Democratic Progressive Party authority in Taiwan is acting as a guardian or detriment to the island, Zhu said.